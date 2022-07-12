Big steps in economic development projects

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Area Chamber is seeking $250,000 to purchase the Greenbrier facility. This property is essential to two economic development plans.

“This is a significant step in the eventual partnership with the inland port and Lincoln County,” said Gary Person, President of North Platte Area Chamber.

The purchase of the Greenbrier facility makes Lincoln County more attractive to state officials to become one of the five Inland Port Authorities throughout the state. The verbiage of the legislation requires the North Platte Area of Chamber to be the developer of the rail park.

“Eventually, we will be able to sell portions off to the different businesses and where ever the operations are including the inland port authority building,” said Person. “The Lincoln County commissioners deserve applause for their proactiveness. They are looking after the community in the long game for Lincoln Count, meaning more businesses and good-paying jobs.”

This project has an agricultural component that will benefit farmers and ranchers. Supporters of these projects believe that the rail park and inland port authority align with the county’s needs.

The Lincoln County Commissioners voted unanimously. The North Platte Area Chamber has until Sept. 1 to extend purchase options.

