Hot and sunny conditions Tuesday; Heatwave continues through the workweek

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a seasonable and dry day Monday, conditions will be heating up Tuesday and beyond with relatively humidity values going up.

The area of high pressure that was to our northwest Monday has completely covered the whole state of Nebraska and this high pressure will be responsible for a considerable amount of heat not only Tuesday, but into the rest of the week. For Tuesday, our temperatures will be climbing into the upper 80s to mid 90s with mainly dry conditions and a few fair weather clouds. The wind flow will be out of the south and east, making the airmass feel very muggy outside. Overnight Tuesday, lows will be dropping into the upper 50s to 60s with partly cloudy skies and an outside chance of rain as the moisture might b enough for some spotty showers, but the chace of this is very minimum, especailly in the Panhandle.

The hot conditions begin for the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

On Wednesday, our area of high pressure will continue to move towards the east and this will aloow for the thermostat outdoors to continue to go up with highs into the century mark and the relative humidity will continue to go up, making heat indicies around 110-11 degrees. Heat Advisories may be needed for Wednesday due to these factors. These conditions will continue into the day Thursday and beyond with triple digit heat each and everyday as our high pressure comes to a stand still. Friday, it will start to move towards the east with a weak disturbance moving into the viewing area this weekend, bringing down temperatures very slightly and humidity to drop.

Blistering heat to continue for much of the week (Andre Brooks)

People during this time need to take the proper precautions such as staying hydrated water and electrlyte drinks(i.e.Gatorade), stay cool in a cool area, take pletny of breaks when outdoors and check on the neighbors, especially the elderly and immunocomprised.

Tips when the heat arrives across the region (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.