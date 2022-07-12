North Platte Jr. Belles win the Nebraska State Softball Championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 14-U North Platte Jr. Belles traveled to Hastings to compete in the Nebraska State Softball Championship. The Belles were able to walk away victorious from the tournament and were crowned the 14-U Nebraska Softball state Champions.

To go along with their state title, the North Platte Belles finished their 2022 season with a 52-19 overall record.

