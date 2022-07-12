Advertisement

North Platte Jr. Belles win the Nebraska State Softball Championship


News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 14-U North Platte Jr. Belles traveled to Hastings to compete in the Nebraska State Softball Championship. The Belles were able to walk away victorious from the tournament and were crowned the 14-U Nebraska Softball state Champions.

To go along with their state title, the North Platte Belles finished their 2022 season with a 52-19 overall record.

