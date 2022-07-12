North Platte Kids Klub hosts annual bake sale

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Kids Klub hosted their annual fundraising bake sale Tuesday morning at Jefferson Elementary School.

This years sale raised money for MOPS or Mothers of Preschoolers, an organization that helps mothers of children of younger ages, from newborn to kindergarten. Last year’s sale raised more than $1,000 and this year’s sale is expected to raise around the same amount.

The North Platte Kids Klub is an after school and summer program for kids in school in the nine North Platte elementary schools. The program helps students with their learning skills, and provides benefits like homework assistance and and healthy snack options for students outside of the normal school day.

Kids Klub director, Carrie Lienemann said the kids help a lot in putting on the bake sale each year. “We have 160 kiddos registered in our summer program,” Lienemann said, “they have helped in their science classes, they have helped in their tech classes with commercials, they have done things in language arts with making signs and posters, then of course math with their counting skills and they’ve learned to count change.”

The first bake sale was in 2016 and has since become an annual event as a fundraiser for the program.

