Plainsmen take on Hastings Sodbusters

By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Plainsmen defeated the Hastings Sodbusters 6-5 on a walk-off from Sage McMinn at Bill Wood Field Monday evening.

Hastings got off to a strong start behind a four run second inning, but the Plainsmen battled back and held the Sodbusters off the scoreboard until the 7th inning. In the sixth a two-run homer from Angel De La Cruz brought the plainsmen within one and then Cesar Garcia tied in with an RBI single.

In the seventh the teams traded a run each to keep the score level heading into the ninth, where Sage McMinn played the hero and drove in the winning run on a RBI single.

The two teams will meet again for three more games starting tomorrow in Hastings to finish up the seven game series.

