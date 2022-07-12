Advertisement

Sea lions in video sparring, not chasing beachgoers, expert says

A TikTok video showing dozens of San Diego beachgoers fleeing from two fast-moving sea lions has generated nearly 10 million views. (TMX/Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A SeaWorld San Diego expert said Monday that a pair of sea lions that sent dozens of San Diego beachgoers running in fear last week were likely chasing each other, sparring over their rights to mate with females.

Eric Otjen of SeaWorld says the behavior that was caught on a TikTok video that went viral is normal this time of year as breeding season gets underway.

He says the beachgoers, however, were still wise to flee.

The mammals weigh between 200 and 300 pounds and could easily barrel over people if they got in their way.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of motorcycle accident with police car in background.
Motorcycle accident near Golden Spike Tower
A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
The accident happened on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, a popular tourist destination.
15-year-old killed when pontoon boat hits group of swimmers on Missouri lake, officials say
The purchase of the Greenbrier facility makes Lincoln County more attractive to state officials...
Big steps in economic development projects
The Nebraska GOP has made some serious changes to its leadership
Nebraska GOP leadership sees changes, chairman voted out

Latest News

Lincoln family loses $700,000 in cryptocurrency scam
Michael Charles Putnam was arrested on misdemeanor charges after allegedly practicing dentistry...
Former dentist arrested, allegedly practiced without a license
A photo of the Emmy award dated June 6, 2021. Nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were...
‘Succession’ tops Emmy nominations, ‘Squid Game’ also scores
NASA released new Webb images. This is of a planetary nebula, an expanding cloud of gas that...
NASA releases image of a planetary nebula
Levi Stock, 11, was struck by lightning on June 30 and lived to tell the tale.
11-year-old boy survives lightning strike in Florida