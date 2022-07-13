Hot with mainly sunny conditions Wednesday; Sweltering heat continues beyond Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Our heatwave has arrived to the viewing area and it will continue Wednesday and well into the later portion of the week into the weekend.

The reason why we are going to be dealing with this heat for a while is because of a persistent area of high pressure and this system will continue to bring in smothering conditions to our neck of the woods with temperatures around, at, and above the century mark and keeping the area mainly dry with slim chances of rain throughout the week because of the available moisture and lift that we will have across the region. For Wednesday, the temperatures will mainly get into the upper 90s to low 100s with parched conditions and winds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight, the temperatures will be dropping into the 60s with partly cloudy conditions and slim chance of a thunderstorm.

As our area of high pressure continues to shift south and east Thursday, the highs for Thursday will be at the hottest this week with those values in the mid to upper 100s with mostly sunny conditions illuminating across the skies. Once we get into Friday, a weak cold front will be scraping the viewing area and may ive some areas isolated to scattered thunderstorms, but otherwise, it will remain on the dry side and on Saturday into Sunday, the area of high pressure will shift back towards the west and this will bring down temperatures down slightly. Once we get into the beginning of next week, the temperatures will be on the rebound again and those values will be in the mid 100s once again.

People and pets during this time need to take the proper precautions such as staying hydrated water and electrlyte drinks(i.e.Gatorade), stay cool in a cool area, take pletny of breaks when outdoors and check on the neighbors, especially the elderly and immunocomprised.

