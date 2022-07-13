Introducing 988: New dialing code for Suicide Prevention Lifeline

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The new 988 dialing code launches on July 16 and will connect people directly to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Boys Town has been the Nebraska provider for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline since 2005, and will partner with the State to answer calls placed through the 988 dialing code. Callers to 988 will receive free and confidential support from trained crisis counselors.

