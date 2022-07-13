North Platte defeats Ogallala in regular season finale

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Nationals Seniors defeated the Ogallala seniors Tuesday evening in Ogallala 6-4 to close out their regular season with a win.

The Nationals took the lead early with a three run first inning, and held the lead throughout despite not scoring again until the sixth inning. Ogallala made it a one run game in the third, but were never able to get ahead of the Nationals as they extended the lead to 4-2 in the sixth. The Nationals added two more runs in the seventh as they held off Ogallala 6-4.

The Nationals now look to ride the momentum of this victory into the district tournament which starts this weekend.

