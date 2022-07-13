NPCC Knights host high school volleyball camp

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Knights hosted a two-day camp for local high school teams. The camp was an opportunity for players to get live reps against other teams in the area and for coaches to see all of the talent on their teams this season. The camp broke teams down by division, the varsity teams served as the division one teams, while the JV squads served as division two and three.

Head Coach of the Knights, Alexa McCall, was running the event. McCall also gets her players involved by serving as officials for the high schooler’s matches. By having her players get involved this way, McCall says it helps give them a greater appreciation for those who might be officiating their games and it just helps give them a different perspective.

Perspective is gained on both sides, while the college players get a different perspective of what it’s like officiating the game, the high school girls get to see what it would be like to play for the Knights program.

“Anytime we can get high school kids or other people into our gym and our facilities, I think it kinda gives them a good insight on what it would be like if they had the opportunity to come to school here,” says McCall.

While the Knights might not be participating as players during this camp, it does allow them a chance to get to know some of the newcomers that will be joining the team this season. McCall sees this as one of the biggest benefits of hosting the camp.

“The girls have gotten the chance to meet each other over the summer. That’s kinda one of the reasons I like them doing this they get to meet the incoming freshman and sophomores and kinda start forming those relationships. So, it’s been exciting getting to see them interact and I think they’re getting excited, ya know being around each other they’re getting excited and it’s a short amount of time before we move in so we’ll be going before we know it,” explains McCall.

