$150,000 Nebraska Pick 5 winning ticket sold in Hastings

(KNOP)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Wednesday, July 13 drawing is holding a ticket worth $150,000.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $150,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Russ’s Market #07, 611 N Burlington St, in Hastings.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 04, 11, 15, 27, 29. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

