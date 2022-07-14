First Church hosts Vacation Bible School

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -First United Methodist Church is hosting their annual Vacation Bible School from July 10th through July 14th.

The theme for this years VBS is Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness, and features arts and crafts, games and adventures in a wild west setting for the kids involved. Over 140 kids have attended VBS at First Church so far during the week, with still Thursday and Friday to go.

Worship leader and Communications Director Micah Dunn says that this event is a yearly way that the church tries to spread God’s word amongst the youth in the area.

“You know when you are going through the desert,” Dunn said regarding the “Monumental” theme, “its hard to see things that are monumental, so, same thing for our lives, how is it that in your day to day life that you see the monumental things that god has blessed us with, his goodness, his love, his strength , and his power.”

Along with VBS during the week, the church is also running a food drive for donations in the community.

