Advertisement

First Church hosts Vacation Bible School

Kids sing songs during Vacation Bible School at First Church.
Kids sing songs during Vacation Bible School at First Church.(Micah Dunn)
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -First United Methodist Church is hosting their annual Vacation Bible School from July 10th through July 14th.

The theme for this years VBS is Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness, and features arts and crafts, games and adventures in a wild west setting for the kids involved. Over 140 kids have attended VBS at First Church so far during the week, with still Thursday and Friday to go.

Worship leader and Communications Director Micah Dunn says that this event is a yearly way that the church tries to spread God’s word amongst the youth in the area.

“You know when you are going through the desert,” Dunn said regarding the “Monumental” theme, “its hard to see things that are monumental, so, same thing for our lives, how is it that in your day to day life that you see the monumental things that god has blessed us with, his goodness, his love, his strength , and his power.”

Along with VBS during the week, the church is also running a food drive for donations in the community.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Lincoln family loses $700,000 in cryptocurrency scam
The purchase of the Greenbrier facility makes Lincoln County more attractive to state officials...
Big steps in economic development projects
North Platte Junior Belles win the Nebraska State Softball Championship
North Platte Jr. Belles win the Nebraska State Softball Championship

Latest News

kids learning math and science while having fun
Surf into STEM reaches youth in North Platte
SATRAD
Hot and dry conditions for western Nebraska
Person dialing 9-8-8 on cell phone
Suicide Prevention Line, 988, goes live July 16
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high