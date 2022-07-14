Advertisement

Hershey graduate finishes 6th at SkillsUSA National Conference

Isaac Weekly placed 6th in the competition that featured more than 30 competitors.(Shaun Weekly)
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Hershey graduate Isaac Weekly finished 6th in the plumbing competition at the SkillsUSA National Convention in Atlanta in June.

Weekly is one of 245 Nebraska students who attended and competed at the conference which was held from June 20-24. The SkillsUSA Nebraska delegation honored all those who made the journey to Atlanta on Thursday.

Weekly learned his plumbing skills from his father starting at the age of four. Once he found out about the competition he knew he wanted to compete.

“I walked into class on the third day of the year my freshman year and my shop teacher came up to me and went ‘your dad is a plumber right?’ And I responded with the answer of ‘yeah’, and he goes, ‘well what do you think of a plumbing competition?’ And he goes on a spiel about what SkillsUSA is and I was convinced it was right then and there,” Weekly said.

Weekly hopes to use his plumbing skills as he moves on to college this fall. He plans to attend South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City.

