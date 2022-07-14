Johnston heads to Gillette to compete for a Steer Wrestling National Title

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Stapleton Steer Wrestler, Coy Johnston, recently won the Steer Wrestling Contest at the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo. The Newly crowned State Champion took the title over from his good friend and fellow Stapleton Steer Wrestler, Dane Pokorny.

Going into the State Finals, Johnston was in second place right behind Pokorny. Both cowboys knew that it would come down to whoever had the best rides at state to determine who would take home the state title. And after coming in second to Pokorny the season prior, Johnston was determined to make this his year.

“Last year I won second and I really wanted to win first this year. So, I was really making sure I did everything right or trying to,” says Johnston.

While the contest was being conducted, Johnston and Pokorny continued to cheer each other on as normal, but after good runs by each cowboy, it was Johnston who walked away with the State title.

“Right away it really didn’t hit me because I didn’t think I had won it, but after it finally hit me it felt pretty good,” explains Johnston.

This won’t be Johnston’s first time attending the National Finals Rodeo. He attended last year and while things didn’t exactly go as planned he’s hoping to chance that his year. During this year he’s hoping to keep his win streak going and not only have a State Title to his name but a National one as well.

Both Johnston and Pokorny will be attending the Finals in Gillette and according to Johnston he now considers them to be “on the same team.” Both cowboys are just looking to represent their state the best they can while at the National Finals.

“Because it’s everywhere from every state people. Now we’re kind of on the same team. We’re gonna help each other out and drive each other to be the best,” says Johnston.

