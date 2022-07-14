North Platte comes together on the diamond for a great cause

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Bill Wood Field was the place to be Wednesday night for a pretty big game. It wasn’t the Plainsmen or the Nationals that had the spotlight, it was the Bambino Buddy-Ball baseball team that put on a show. Bambino Buddy-Ball is a special needs baseball team that allows kids with special needs and disabilities to play ball with their buddies, so they can have the experience of baseball.

This game aimed to raise awareness in hopes of being able to build an adaptive turf baseball field, so kids with wheelchairs and other assistance equipment can move more easily on the field. This will also give them a safe place to play the sport they love and enable them to play in both the spring and fall.

For more information on joining the team or making a donation, visit their North Platte Bambino Buddy-Ball Facebook page. You can also contact Lori Hansen at (308)530-6835 or email at LJHANSEN25@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.