Advertisement

North Platte comes together on the diamond for a great cause

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Bill Wood Field was the place to be Wednesday night for a pretty big game. It wasn’t the Plainsmen or the Nationals that had the spotlight, it was the Bambino Buddy-Ball baseball team that put on a show. Bambino Buddy-Ball is a special needs baseball team that allows kids with special needs and disabilities to play ball with their buddies, so they can have the experience of baseball.

This game aimed to raise awareness in hopes of being able to build an adaptive turf baseball field, so kids with wheelchairs and other assistance equipment can move more easily on the field. This will also give them a safe place to play the sport they love and enable them to play in both the spring and fall.

For more information on joining the team or making a donation, visit their North Platte Bambino Buddy-Ball Facebook page. You can also contact Lori Hansen at (308)530-6835 or email at LJHANSEN25@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Lincoln family loses $700,000 in cryptocurrency scam
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
The purchase of the Greenbrier facility makes Lincoln County more attractive to state officials...
Big steps in economic development projects
North Platte Junior Belles win the Nebraska State Softball Championship
North Platte Jr. Belles win the Nebraska State Softball Championship

Latest News

Coy Johnston heads to the High School National Finals Rodeo for Steer Wrestling
Johnston heads to Gillette to compete for a Steer Wrestling National Title
Coy Johnston High School National Finals Rodeo Preview
Coy Johnston High School National Finals Rodeo Preview
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
6910N1 MMA & Fitness Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Seminar
6910N1 MMA & Fitness welcomes two Black Belts in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for Promotional Ceremony