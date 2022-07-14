Advertisement

NPPD cautions customers of increased scam activity

By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Public Power District is urging power customers around the state to be wary of scammers demanding payment or your power will be disconnected.

Scammers will call and state the customer’s bill must be paid immediately or the power will be shut off and will recommend several methods of payment. Sometimes the scammer’s caller-identification is falsified so it appears to originate from the utility company, a practice known as ‘spoofing’.

“Scammers continue to be creative and are always looking for an opportunity to take advantage of others,” said NPPD Retail General Manager Pat Hanrahan.

NPPD offers the following tips and suggestions:

  • We DO NOT ask for payment over the phone.
  • We DO NOT ask customers for credit card numbers or demand payment with a pre-paid card.
  • We DO NOT go door-to-door demanding payment.
  • We DO NOT accept nor request payment from Zelle, Venmo, PayPal, or Apple Pay. View our payment methods to make paying your bill simple, secure, and convenient >> https://nppd.com/accounts-billing/ways-to-pay.

If you receive an urgent call requiring immediate action to prevent disconnect of your electric service, hang up the phone and call our Customer Service Specialists at 1-877-ASK-NPPD (275-6773). You can also find information concerning scam calls at https://www.nppd.com/accounts-billing/scams.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
Firefighters respond to a wildfire around 10 miles north of McCook
Wildfire burns North of McCook
Lincoln family loses $700,000 in cryptocurrency scam
FILE - Milk is displayed at a grocery store in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

Latest News

$150,000 Nebraska Pick 5 winning ticket sold in Hastings
Heat Advisories are in effect for the eastern portions of the region
Smothering and mostly sunny conditions Thursday; Slight changes Friday into the weekend
SATRAD
Hot and dry conditions for western Nebraska
Firefighters respond to a wildfire around 10 miles north of McCook
Wildfire burns North of McCook