Ogallala Indians host youth football camp

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Each summer the Ogallala Indians Football Team hosts their annual “Ogallala Youth NFL Flag Football Camp” for kids first through fifth in Ogallala and its surrounding communities. Brent Bauer the Head Football Coach at Ogallala High School explains that a couple of years ago the librarian for the high school, Rosie Tuttle, applied for grants, and the camp was formed and has been growing ever since.

“Our high school guys run the camp, and we just have a goal that we want every kid in Ogallala to touch a football once a summer at least and this is a week-long opportunity to get them to do that,” says Brauer.

While the camp is a great opportunity for local kids to come out and learn about the game, it also shows the high school player just how big of an impact they have on the next generation coming up behind them. Mario Bush, a rising sophomore who plays running back and linebacker for the Indians says there are three main points he’s trying to get across to campers this week; compete, love, and toughness. Those three points are the mission of Ogallala Football and what they call their impact saying.

“We come out there and teach them our positions and we try to teach them our things which are; compete, love, and toughness. It’s our impact thing, so make an impact play. So, we just teach them the basics of that basically and how to play football,” explains Bush.

Another goal that the high school players have during the camp is to be intentional with the campers. This means, giving lots of high fives and making sure they are intentional with talking to each one of their players. This all plays into the positive impact they hope to have on the next generation of Indians.

“We always talk about how we want a ton of high fives and interact and communicate with every kid on your team. I think when they see a kid’s face light up from just getting a high five from Mario Bush or Merritt Skinner or Kayden Rezac or any of these guys out here. I think they see how important it is that they high-five their teammates when we start our practice here in about a month. I think they see that and I think they see the impact they have on all these kids and the little kids look up to our high school kids like they are heroes, so I think they take a lot of pride in the impact that they have on these guys,” explains Bauer.

The camp continues to grow each year it is held and this year they have not only kids coming from all over the area, but different states as well.

“We get kids that come from Chappel, Grant, Big Springs, from Paxton, we had some kids come from Brighton, Colorado this week. So, we get kids from all over and it kinda shows the parents are impressed with the camp as well. We hope it’s a good camp, and we hope it’s a camp that kids feel is fun,” says Bauer.

As the high school season approaches, the Indians are excited about what’s ahead. Brauer says there are a lot of kids who have come out for the team this year, and so far this summer attendance for weights and conditioning has been great. The Indians will host Gothenburg at home for their week one match up.

