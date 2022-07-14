Advertisement

Police arrest Grand Island teen for dozens of sex crimes.

Israel Trautman is facing multiple charges related to sex crimes in Hall County.
Israel Trautman is facing multiple charges related to sex crimes in Hall County.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - – Multiple felony charges have been requested for a Grand Island man in relation to receiving or soliciting numerous illicit images of minors as well as sharing and extorting minors into providing additional illicit images or conduct.

Israel Trautman, 18, was arrested on June 1, 2022, in relation to a case of human sex trafficking of a minor and visual depiction of explicit conduct in relation to receiving or soliciting images of a minor.

Following that arrest, a search warrant was obtained for Trautman’s residence including electronic devices. Subsequent to that investigation, the Grand Island Police Department’s Cyber Investigator, developed evidence to believe that Trautman solicited or received photos from 11 other minor victims, and that he extorted those victims into sharing additional images, illegally shared some of those images, and threatened some participants into conducting additional illegal explicit acts.

Following that investigation, the following additional charges have been requested for Israel Trautman:

  • Human Sex Trafficking (Felony): 1 count
  • Sexually Explicit Conduct (Felony): 31 counts
  • Visual Depiction of Sexually Explicit Conduct (Felony): 112 counts
  • 1st Degree Sexual Assault (Felony): 1 count
  • Human Sex Trafficking of a Minor (Felony): 9 counts
  • Delivery of Obscene Material (Felony): 7 Counts
  • Terroristic Threats (Felony): 1 Count
  • Child Abuse (Felony): 1 Count

This was a lengthy investigation that demonstrates the ability of a single suspect to prey on multiple youth within a community. The outcome of this investigation is a step forward in building a safer community for our youth. If young people are being exploited, it is a crime and should be reported by calling your local police or the FBI Hotline at 1-800-Call-FBI.

