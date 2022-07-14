Smothering and mostly sunny conditions Thursday; Slight changes Friday into the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The smothering and mainly sunny conditions will be continuing into the region Thursday with some slight relief once we get into the beginning portion of the weekend.

The area of high pressure that has been plaguing us during the last few days is continuing to move south and east. With the relative humidity on the rise and the the projected highs well over the century mark, this has placed the majority of Greater Nebraska under a Heat Advisory and this goes into effect from 12 p.m. CDT Thursday until 8 p.m. CDT. Heat indicies will likely be in the 110s and southerly winds will be continuing as well. During the day Thursday, people need to keep them and their pets cool/hydrated, check in on the neighbors, especially the elderly and immunocompromised and take plenty of breaks when doing anything outdoors. During the overnight, temperatures will be ticking down in the 60s and 70s with the humidity remaining on the high side with partly cloudy skies and perhaps an isolated shower or storm.

Heat Advisories are in effect for the eastern portions of the region (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Friday, the area will start to feel the influence of a cold front that will be moving through and this will allow for the temperatures to come down some on Friday with showers and thunderstorms to arrive towards the area late Friday afternoon into the evening with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Once we get into Saturday, we will be see leftover shower and thunderstorm activity in the morning and then we will see things clear out by the afternoon hours. Highs are only expected to be in the low to mid 90s. Once we get into the day on Sunday and beyond, we will be dealing with another ridge of high pressure and this will allow for those values to increase well into the century mark once again with dry conditions.

Some changes to occur once we get into the weekend (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.