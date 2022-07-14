Advertisement

Surf into STEM reaches youth in North Platte

kids learning math and science while having fun
kids learning math and science while having fun(keslley wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Library is hosting the children’s summer program Surf into STEM. This program aims to introduce intimidating subjects like science and math to elementary school kids and make those subjects fun. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. On Wednesday, the kids learned how to build their own ships using cardboard boxes.

Children’s Librarian Anne Price was eager to start the Surf into STEM program this summer in North Platte, based off of the success of a similar program she was involved with in New Mexico. She also encourages parents to join the program.

“Studies show that caregivers lack confidence when it comes to helping their children in their science and math-oriented homework. It’s also a great way to remove that barrier for both the kids and the adults,” she says.

Surf into STEM has been running every Wednesday throughout the summer. July 20 is the last week and the kids will be learning how to identify sea shells. It is open for all elementary-aged students and their parents or guardians to come out and have fun while learning.

