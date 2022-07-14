Advertisement

Wildfire burns North of McCook

A wildfire is burning north of McCook.
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A wildfire is burning around ten miles north of McCook.

The fire is near Highway 83, but the road is not closed down at this time as the fire moves northwest away from it, however a large presence of emergency vehicles are on the road. At this time News 2 does not know how much acreage has burned.

Multiple fire departments are reporting to the scene of the fire which left a large section of charred ground as it moved through aided by a northwestern wind.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

