Afternoon to evening thunderstorms with hot conditions Friday; Cooler and more storms Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After some intense heat across the area Thursday, the heat continues for our Friday with scattered thunderstorms arriving during the afternoon and evening hours with more storms and a cooldown Saturday.

The reason why we are still going to be dealing with the hot and humid conditions Friday because we are still being influenced by the area of high pressure to our south and east and this will allow for the temperatures to be in the mid 90s to low 100s with partly cloudy conditions at first and then scattered showers and thunderstorms will developing into the late afternoon into the evening Friday as a cold front will be moving through the area and some thunderstorms could bring heavy rainfall. Overnight temperatures will be dropping into the 60s and a few 70s with all thunderstorms coming into the end by the midnight hour. The main timing for the stormy weather will be around 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. MDT for the Panhandle and 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. CDT for Greater Nebraska.

More heat is on tap for he area Friday with thunderstorms arriving late afternoon (Andre Brooks)

During the day Saturday, with a new area of high pressure building in and with residual moisture behind the front and moisture from the area of high pressure, this will allow for the development of showers and thunderstorm activity for our Saturday, with some storms approaching severe limits. A Marginal chance of severe weather is possible for our viewing area Saturday with damaging winds and hail being the main impacts. Highs otherwise on Saturday will climb into the low to mid 90s with wind speeds around 5 to 15 mph with partly cloudy conditions otherwise. The main timing for these storms will be between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. CDT Saturday.

Some strong storms possible Saturday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Sunday into Monday, the area of high pressure will be moving eastward and this will allow for high temperatrues to rapidly increase with values in the 100s with winds around 5 to 15 mph.

