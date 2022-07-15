Advertisement

Afternoon to evening thunderstorms with hot conditions Friday; Cooler and more storms Saturday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After some intense heat across the area Thursday, the heat continues for our Friday with scattered thunderstorms arriving during the afternoon and evening hours with more storms and a cooldown Saturday.

The reason why we are still going to be dealing with the hot and humid conditions Friday because we are still being influenced by the area of high pressure to our south and east and this will allow for the temperatures to be in the mid 90s to low 100s with partly cloudy conditions at first and then scattered showers and thunderstorms will developing into the late afternoon into the evening Friday as a cold front will be moving through the area and some thunderstorms could bring heavy rainfall. Overnight temperatures will be dropping into the 60s and a few 70s with all thunderstorms coming into the end by the midnight hour. The main timing for the stormy weather will be around 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. MDT for the Panhandle and 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. CDT for Greater Nebraska.

More heat is on tap for he area Friday with thunderstorms arriving late afternoon
More heat is on tap for he area Friday with thunderstorms arriving late afternoon(Andre Brooks)

During the day Saturday, with a new area of high pressure building in and with residual moisture behind the front and moisture from the area of high pressure, this will allow for the development of showers and thunderstorm activity for our Saturday, with some storms approaching severe limits. A Marginal chance of severe weather is possible for our viewing area Saturday with damaging winds and hail being the main impacts. Highs otherwise on Saturday will climb into the low to mid 90s with wind speeds around 5 to 15 mph with partly cloudy conditions otherwise. The main timing for these storms will be between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. CDT Saturday.

Some strong storms possible Saturday
Some strong storms possible Saturday(Andre Brooks)

During the day Sunday into Monday, the area of high pressure will be moving eastward and this will allow for high temperatrues to rapidly increase with values in the 100s with winds around 5 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters respond to a wildfire around 10 miles north of McCook
Wildfire burns north of McCook
LSO found more than $1.6 million worth of methamphetamine, as well as other narcotics during a...
Deputies seize $1.6 million in meth hidden in RV on I-80
Coy Johnston heads to the High School National Finals Rodeo for Steer Wrestling
Johnston heads to Gillette to compete for a Steer Wrestling National Title
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
special needs kids playing baseball
North Platte comes together on the diamond for a great cause

Latest News

KNOP SATRAD
Hot and dry conditions continue for western Nebraska
Heat Advisories are in effect for the eastern portions of the region
Smothering and mostly sunny conditions Thursday; Slight changes Friday into the weekend
Hot conditions to impact the region Wednesday
Hot with mainly sunny conditions Wednesday; Sweltering heat continues beyond Wednesday
KNOP Weather Outlook 7-11-2022
Lots of sun and turning hot again this week; slight storm chances remain