Nominations open for Yard of the summer competition

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An organization dedicated to maintaining the beauty of the community is looking for the best yard of the summer. Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful (KNPLCB) is accepting nominations now until August 9th.

“We are just really looking at ways to keep our community beautiful,” said Mona Anderson, KNPLCB Executive Director. “I think we live in a beautiful area, and we encourage people who continue putting in the work. This competition shows their efforts are not going unnoticed.”

Lincoln County residents can nominate yards belonging to homes and businesses until August 9th. The following week the yards will be judged, and each ward will have a winner.

“The first step to making sure that we have a beautiful community is the people,” said Anderson. “If you live next to someone with a beautiful yard, you will keep your yard nice too. It’s contiguous. We want to give those people kudos, and let them know we do appreciate them.”

Re-MAX and Do it best hardware are sponsoring prizes for the best yard.

To nominate a yard:

Email- knplcb@yahoo.com

Phone- (308)534-8100 Leave a message with information

Facebook message- Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful or the North Platte Bulletin.

