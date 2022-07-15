Advertisement

NPCC Knights welcome a second player from Serbia as part of the 2022 Recruiting Class

NPCC Men’s Basketball
News 2 at Six
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Basketball Team will welcome their second player from Serbia as part of their 2022 Recruiting Class. The Knights recently announced that Edib Bronja, their first Serbian Player for the 2022 Recruiting Class would be joining them on the hardwood next season. Now, on the heels of that announced a second Serbian player announced that he’ll also be headed to North Platte to play with the Knights.

Milan Mandic comes to North Platte from Indjija, Serbia. Before committing to NPCC Mandic played for BKK Radnicki Beograd. During the 2020-2021 season with BKK Radnicki Beograd Mandic averaged 4.5 points a game, 1.5 rebounds a game, and 1 assist per game.

“North Platte felt like the best place to continue my athletic and academic careers,” says Mandic.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Firefighters respond to a wildfire around 10 miles north of McCook
Wildfire burns north of McCook
The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
Lincoln family loses $700,000 in cryptocurrency scam
LSO found more than $1.6 million worth of methamphetamine, as well as other narcotics during a...
Deputies seize $1.6 million in meth hidden in RV on I-80

Latest News

Milan Mandic commits to NPCC for Basketball
Milan Mandic commits to NPCC for Basketball
Ogallala Indians host a youth flag football camp for local kids
Ogallala Indians host youth football camp
Ogallala Youth Football Camp
Ogallala Youth Football Camp
special needs kids playing baseball
North Platte comes together on the diamond for a great cause