NPCC Knights welcome a second player from Serbia as part of the 2022 Recruiting Class

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Basketball Team will welcome their second player from Serbia as part of their 2022 Recruiting Class. The Knights recently announced that Edib Bronja, their first Serbian Player for the 2022 Recruiting Class would be joining them on the hardwood next season. Now, on the heels of that announced a second Serbian player announced that he’ll also be headed to North Platte to play with the Knights.

Milan Mandic comes to North Platte from Indjija, Serbia. Before committing to NPCC Mandic played for BKK Radnicki Beograd. During the 2020-2021 season with BKK Radnicki Beograd Mandic averaged 4.5 points a game, 1.5 rebounds a game, and 1 assist per game.

“North Platte felt like the best place to continue my athletic and academic careers,” says Mandic.

