Slower traffic leads to deadly crash on I-80, according to NSP

COZAD, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Thursday night.

Nebraska State Patrol said the crash happened at mile marker 215 around 6 p.m.

According to NSP, an eastbound semi had slowed because of slower traffic ahead of it, and that’s when it was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Trax.

The driver of the Trax, identified as 52-year-old Lori Schrader, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

I-80 eastbound was closed for approximately 90 minutes as authorities investigated and cleared the scene.

