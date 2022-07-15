Slower traffic leads to deadly crash on I-80, according to NSP
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COZAD, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Thursday night.
Nebraska State Patrol said the crash happened at mile marker 215 around 6 p.m.
According to NSP, an eastbound semi had slowed because of slower traffic ahead of it, and that’s when it was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Trax.
The driver of the Trax, identified as 52-year-old Lori Schrader, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.
I-80 eastbound was closed for approximately 90 minutes as authorities investigated and cleared the scene.
