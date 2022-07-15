Advertisement

Two projects aim to address housing crisis

North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corporation
Members came together at City Hall to discuss ways to increase housing options in the community.
Members came together at City Hall to discuss ways to increase housing options in the community.(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In North Platte, housing permitting has been at an historic low and this is coming at a time where the demand for housing is at an all-time high. This is a huge problem that is somewhat stunting North Platte’s growth. North Platte Area Chamber & Development has been assessing the situation and is now stepping in to start building more homes here in North Platte.

Speaking with the President of North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corporation, Gary Person, he mentioned one of the big problems that North Platte is facing is, “that the private development companies’ side of things aren’t moving the needle very far and are not bringing in the type of housing construction that needs to be done.” Seeing the problem, the Chamber & Development Corporation made two proposals that will help with the housing crisis.

At the Community Redevelopment Authority meeting in City Hall, the Chamber & Development Corporation submitted permits for a housing subdivision near Rivers Edge Golf Course, and a plan for a portion of the Twin Rivers Industrial Park. Officials say both projects will get the infrastructure in and get the lots available for contractors as cheap as possible, so that they can concentrate on building while also keeping costs down.

North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corporation says its sole mission is to look after the well-being of the business community and try to help the community grow. With both projects being approved on Thursday, they say they are taking steps to rectify the housing crisis and help North Platte expand.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Firefighters respond to a wildfire around 10 miles north of McCook
Wildfire burns north of McCook
The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
Lincoln family loses $700,000 in cryptocurrency scam
LSO found more than $1.6 million worth of methamphetamine, as well as other narcotics during a...
Deputies seize $1.6 million in meth hidden in RV on I-80

Latest News

Israel Trautman is facing multiple charges related to sex crimes in Hall County.
Police arrest Grand Island teen for over 100 digital sex crimes
Lincoln County residents can nominate yards belonging to homes and businesses now until August...
Nominations open for Yard of the summer competition
KNOP SATRAD
Hot and dry conditions continue for western Nebraska
Lincoln County residents can nominate yards belonging to homes and businesses.
Yard of Summer Competition