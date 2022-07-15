Two projects aim to address housing crisis

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In North Platte, housing permitting has been at an historic low and this is coming at a time where the demand for housing is at an all-time high. This is a huge problem that is somewhat stunting North Platte’s growth. North Platte Area Chamber & Development has been assessing the situation and is now stepping in to start building more homes here in North Platte.

Speaking with the President of North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corporation, Gary Person, he mentioned one of the big problems that North Platte is facing is, “that the private development companies’ side of things aren’t moving the needle very far and are not bringing in the type of housing construction that needs to be done.” Seeing the problem, the Chamber & Development Corporation made two proposals that will help with the housing crisis.

At the Community Redevelopment Authority meeting in City Hall, the Chamber & Development Corporation submitted permits for a housing subdivision near Rivers Edge Golf Course, and a plan for a portion of the Twin Rivers Industrial Park. Officials say both projects will get the infrastructure in and get the lots available for contractors as cheap as possible, so that they can concentrate on building while also keeping costs down.

North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corporation says its sole mission is to look after the well-being of the business community and try to help the community grow. With both projects being approved on Thursday, they say they are taking steps to rectify the housing crisis and help North Platte expand.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.