North Platte Nationals Seniors win Game One of the District Tournament

North Platte Nationals
News 2 at Six
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Nationals Senior Team kicked off the District A-7 Tournament against Lexington. The Nationals came out victorious over Lexington by a score of 3-2. The Nats were led by second basemen Carsen Johnson and left fielder Cole Wright who both had two hits on the day. Wright also had two RBIs while Johnson had one RBI to help push the Nationals to the win.

Tristen Beyer, Jackson Polk, and Cooper Hill all had one hit a piece.

The Nationals Junior Team fell to Kearney 11-0 in the first round of the District Tournament. They will play their next game from the loser’s bracket.

The Nationals Senior Team will play top-seeded Hastings in the second round of the District Tournament.

