North Platte Organization looks to support kids’ confidence through school apparel

L2 for Kids Fundraiser
The L2 for kids fundraiser continues Saturday, July 16 from 11 to 6 pm at the Westfield...
The L2 for kids fundraiser continues Saturday, July 16 from 11 to 6 pm at the Westfield Shopping Center.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A local organization is raising money to purchase school clothes for local children. L2 for Kids’ founders said they help 1,000 kids each year. Founders Pat and Henry Potter believe if kids look their best, they will be motivated to perform their best.

The organization began as a good deed for an Elsie boy. The founders said following their retirement, they created the organization and began helping other children in North Platte, Gothenburg, Ogallala, Cozad, and more. Fundraisers help them raise the necessary funds to purchase children’s clothing. During the first week of August, the L2 for Kids takes’ the children shopping and allows them to pick out their clothes.

The fundraiser continues Saturday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

