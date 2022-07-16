Plainsmen host Prospects

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Plainsmen are looking for their fifth win in a row as they take on the Prospects on Friday night. It was Fill the Park Night and the locals of North Platte definitely came out to support the Plainsmen. Starting off in the first inning, Lucas Johnson started the game off right with a double that drove in two, which gave the Plainsmen a 2-0 lead.

Momentum quickly shifted for the Prospects as Colin Lynam reached base on a fielders’ choice which drove in their first run of the game. The next few batters on what seemed like a routine double play, Oskar Stark misplays the first part of the double play and a runner scores to tie the game up at two. The next batter, Carlton Perkins, threw the ball past the catcher for a passed ball, which allowed the third run of the inning to score. The prospects were up 3-2 at the end of the third inning.

In the sixth inning, the Plainsmen were trying to rally back behind a big hit by Griffin Myers single that put two Plainsmen on base. The next batter, Jaylen Ruffin, set up a bunt trying to move both runners into scoring position, but the pitcher, Jayden Payne, made an outstanding diving catch which created a deflating double play for the Plainsmen.

The Prospects would score one more in the top of the seventh to seal the deal and take the victory with a final score of 4-2.

