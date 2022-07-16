Advertisement

Troopers Arrest Driver After Wrong-Way Pursuit on I-80

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the North Platte Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested two people after a pursuit near North Platte.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. Friday, NSP was notified that North Platte Police were in pursuit of a vehicle that had fled from a disturbance at the Flying J Truck Stop in North Platte. North Platte PD requested assistance from troopers as the pursuit traveled eastbound on I-80.

As troopers joined the pursuit, the suspect vehicle, a Dodge Durango, turned around an began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-80. As the vehicle continued driving westbound in the eastbound lanes, a trooper was able to cross into the eastbound lanes and successfully perform a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the suspect vehicle to a stop near mile marker 185.

The driver and passenger were then taken into custody without further incident. Both were transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte for treatment of minor injuries. Both have since been lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

The driver, Shawn Woods, 46, of Denver, Colorado, was arrested for willful reckless driving, second degree assault, resisting arrest using a deadly weapon, numerous traffic violations, and an outstanding warrant. The passenger, Alandra Telles, 41, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was arrested in relation to the prior disturbance. The North Platte Police Department is the investigating agency for the disturbance.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slower traffic leads to deadly crash on I-80, according to NSP
Torchlighter Jordy Bahl
2022 Cornhusker State Games Mystery Torchlighter revealed
Coy Johnston heads to the High School National Finals Rodeo for Steer Wrestling
Johnston heads to Gillette to compete for a Steer Wrestling National Title
Biden intervenes in railroad contract fight to block strike
Members came together at City Hall to discuss ways to increase housing options in the community.
Two projects aim to address housing crisis

Latest News

FILE - This image released by the FBI shows the wanted poster for Rafael Caro-Quintero, who was...
Mexico’s capture of drug kingpin could be signal to US
KNOP SATRAD
Hot and dry conditions to continue for western Nebraska
Torchlighter Jordy Bahl
2022 Cornhusker State Games Mystery Torchlighter revealed
The L2 for kids fundraiser continues Saturday, July 16 from 11 to 6 pm at the Westfield...
North Platte Organization looks to support kids’ confidence through school apparel