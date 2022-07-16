Troopers Arrest Driver After Wrong-Way Pursuit on I-80

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the North Platte Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested two people after a pursuit near North Platte.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. Friday, NSP was notified that North Platte Police were in pursuit of a vehicle that had fled from a disturbance at the Flying J Truck Stop in North Platte. North Platte PD requested assistance from troopers as the pursuit traveled eastbound on I-80.

As troopers joined the pursuit, the suspect vehicle, a Dodge Durango, turned around an began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-80. As the vehicle continued driving westbound in the eastbound lanes, a trooper was able to cross into the eastbound lanes and successfully perform a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the suspect vehicle to a stop near mile marker 185.

The driver and passenger were then taken into custody without further incident. Both were transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte for treatment of minor injuries. Both have since been lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

The driver, Shawn Woods, 46, of Denver, Colorado, was arrested for willful reckless driving, second degree assault, resisting arrest using a deadly weapon, numerous traffic violations, and an outstanding warrant. The passenger, Alandra Telles, 41, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was arrested in relation to the prior disturbance. The North Platte Police Department is the investigating agency for the disturbance.

