Inspiring others for a new gym

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Royal Rumble was in full effect on Saturday, which was North Platte’s biggest boxing match up to date. There was a bigger initiative happening at the Royal Rumble event. However, this was a huge fundraiser for the Young Inspirations Boxing Club. This was to help raise funds for traveling, new gear, and most importantly, hopes for a gym they can call their own.

Boxers from all over the Midwest came out to show their talents to the spectators at the D and N Event Center. It consisted of 22 bouts, which was more than anticipated and the atmosphere was electric. Weigh in began at 10 a.m. and the fights began at 3 p.m. with certified judges and a certified official making sure that all the fighters stayed safe.

This was the first event that the Young Inspirations put on and, based on the reaction and the support, it seemed to be a huge success. If you would like to help the cause and donate, you can follow and reach out to them on Facebook at Young Inspirations Boxing Club. You can also email them at Younginspirations1@gmail.com for more information to either donate or get your kids involved.

