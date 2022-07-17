Lincoln County 4Hers show their horsemanship skills

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday and Sunday, Lincoln County 4Her competed in the horse show at the Lincoln County fairgrounds. Exhibitors participated in halter, showmanship, trails, western pleasure, English riding, and more.

Lincoln County 4H competitors recently competed at the 4H Horse Expo in Grand Island. Nineteen Hippology kids represented Lincoln County’s 4H program.

Serra Cain won grand champion, and Bailey Bell placed as the reserve champion. Callie Troyer came in third place, and Sidney Morgan came in fourth. Brooklynn Brown came in 11th place.

The horse project teaches 4Hers leadership and confidence.

“It is a great opportunity to better oneself and become a better person,” said Lincoln County 4Her Maci Cox. “4H is an opportunity to be more outgoing because it forces you to talk to people. It is always positive and refreshing to be here.

On Monday, July 18, the 4H dog show takes place at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. The competition starts at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.