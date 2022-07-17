Scottsbluff Police Department captures escaped inmate

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) -The Scottsbluff Police Department captured an escaped inmate on Sunday.

Officers responded to Avenue I and West 27th Street in reference to a possible sighting of escapee, David Lee Scroggins Jr walking in the area at 1:20 p.m.

Scottsbluff officers arrived in the area and within a short time contacted the male near Avenue G and West 24th Street. The male refused to identify himself but the officer believed him to be Scroggins. The male was transported to the Scottsbluff Police Department where he provided a false name and date of birth.

Scroggins was identified by his tattoos and transported to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center for an outstanding warrant (theft by unlawful taking and escape) as well as a new charge of criminal impersonation.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.