4H Dog Show teaches kids discipline

Lincoln County Fair
The 4H dog program aims to teach youth leadership skills, self-confidence, and proper care of animals.
The 4H dog program aims to teach youth leadership skills, self-confidence, and proper care of animals.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County 4H Program hosted its dog show competitions on Monday.

Participants, aged five to 18 years old, showed their canines to judges at various events. Dogs were judges in showmanship, obedience, rally and agility.

The dog program aims to teach youth leadership skills, self-confidence, and proper care of animals. 4Hers also demonstrate self-discipline by training the dog.

“You have to work with your dog more than just at practice,” said Natalie Deardoff, Lincoln County 4H. “If you are not working with them, it won’t go over well. It’s important to treat dogs well because they love their owners a lot.”

Parents are encouraged to join the 4H activities with their children. 4H programs believe in emphasizing family values.

“It is a great learning experience,” Deardoff said. “You learn to work with a team with something that cannot communicate with you as people can. You learn how to read dogs and random information that you may never use, but it’s just enjoyable.”

The Lincoln County 4H continues Tuesday, July 19, at 9 a.m. with the 4H Static and Food Entry at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

