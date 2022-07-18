Heat Advisories and Red Flag Warnings in effect for Monday; Slight cooldown Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) -After a toasty and mainly dry weekend, the smothering conditions will continue with breezy conditions as well and this poses the risks of oppressive heat and fire concerns.

Due to an area of high pressure to the south and east, the southerly flow will continue to push in sweltering air into the state and this will allow for high temperatures to soar well into the 100s with heat indicies being well over 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the majority of the viewing area and an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Dawes County Monday afternoon into Monday evening. People/pets need to stay hydrated/cool, keep outdoor activities limited and check in on the neighbors, especially the elderly and immunocomprised. Overnight lows will only drop into the 70s with mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions.

Smothering conditions to invade the state Monday (Andre Brooks)

With the breezy conditions, the relative humidity being low, dry conditions and extreme heat, this recipe has the potential to trigger some fire concerns. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Southwestern Greater Nebraska and North and East Nebraska Panhandle Monday afternoon into the Monday evening hours. Burning is highly discouraged, properly dispose of flammable objects and in the event of a fire, call 9-1-1.

Fire concerns on the increase for portions of the region Monday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Tuesday, the region will start to feel the influence the approaching cold front and this will allow for temperatures to drop slightly for the area Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Once Wednesday rolls around, the temperatures will be on the rapid increase again as another area of high pressure builds in.

Slight cooldown for the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

