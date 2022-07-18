Advertisement

Investigation underway into electrocution of Wilcox man

(Source: Associated Press)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT
WILCOX, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney County Attorney has requested an autopsy to be done following the death of a Wilcox man.

According to the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the Wilcox Fire and Rescue was dispatched to C Road north of Wilcox regarding a man that was possibly electrocuted.

The man, identified as 39-year-old James Jarad Robinson, was transported by ambulance to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where he later died of his injures.

The Kearney County Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death. They said the results of the autopsy will be known at a later date.

