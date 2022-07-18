Advertisement

Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list

Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.(U.S. Marshals)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLISLE, Penn. (Gray News) - A man who appeared on several episodes of the hit TLC show “90 Day Fiance” is now among the U.S. Marshals’ most wanted people in the country.

The federal agency has added Michael Anthony Baltimore, 43, to its 15 Most Wanted fugitive list. Baltimore is accused of shooting and killing barbershop owner Kendell Jerome Cook at his business in Carlisle, Pennsylvania in May 2021.

Baltimore is facing charges of murder, assault and violating parole.

The U.S. Marshals said Baltimore is also a barber, and he had worked for Cook until 2019.

There is combined reward money totaling $37,000 for information leading to Baltimore’s arrest with the Marshals offering up to $25,000.

“Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community,” U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis said. “By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service.”

People with information on Baltimore’s whereabouts can submit an online tip on the U.S. Marshals website.

Michael Baltimore on "15 Most Wanted List"
Michael Baltimore on "15 Most Wanted List"(WGCL)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Troopers Arrest Driver After Wrong-Way Pursuit on I-80
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
Officers responded to Avenue I and West 27th Street in reference to a possible sighting of...
Scottsbluff Police Department captures escaped inmate
Gerald Gentleman in Sutherland
Gerald Gentleman, providing reliable energy for over 40 years
Jewell County experiences 3.7 magnitude earthquake

Latest News

The 4H dog program aims to teach youth leadership skills, self-confidence, and proper care of...
4H Dog Show teaches kids discipline
On Monday, July 18, 2022 relatives and family members arrive on the first day of the sentencing...
Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty of Parkland, Fla., gunman
Fed student loan repayment pause
Expert advice on when to restart federal student loan payments
Federal student loan payment pause to end August 31, 2022