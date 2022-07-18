NPPD officer retires after 44 years

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After four decades of working for the North Platte Police Department, Lt. Rich Thompson is retiring.

“My whole career has been right here in North Platte,” said Lieutenant Rich Thompson. “The best part of the job is bringing someone to justice, especially when the victim cannot speak for themselves like a homicide victim. Those are the most rewarding. It’s a serious job, and we get the job done.”

Lt. Thompson joined the department in November of 1978. Since then, he has had a remarkable career of dedication and service to the North Platte community.

“We are lucky we live in a police-supported community,” said Lt. Thompson. “It makes the job better. I cannot imagine being in a community where the police aren’t supported and out on their own. We have a police-supportive community, and I appreciate that.”

Lt. Thompson’s last day working for the department will be Wednesday.

