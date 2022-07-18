Plainsmen vs Prospects GM 3

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Plainsmen took on the Prospects in the last game of the three-game set. The Plainsmen were looking to get out of the funk they had been in the last two games. Angel De la Cruz gets the offense started with a Monmouth home run to get the Plainsmen on the board.

In the third inning, the Plainsmen got things rolling off of AJ Lausten’s bat when he got a double that drove in two runs to make it a 3-0 game. The Plainsmen keep adding runs as Jaylen Ruffin gets himself on base with an RBI single and the Plainsemen end up scoring 4 runs in the third inning.

The Prospects did find their way back in the game with some timely hitting that ended up tying the game in the top of the ninth inning. With the Plainsmen unable to score in the bottom of the ninth, there was some free baseball to be played. In the tenth, Colin Lynam hit a big base hit that drove in 2 runs to give the Prospects a 9-7 lead. In the bottom of the tenth inning, the Plainsmen were able to come back and tie it up with still the bases loaded. With Angel De la Cruz up at bat, he got hit by a baseball and forced a run in and the Plainsmen walked off with a score of 10-9.

