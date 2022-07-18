Advertisement

Plainsmen vs Prospects GM 3

Plainsmen celebrate the late inning victory
Plainsmen celebrate the late inning victory(kelsley wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Plainsmen took on the Prospects in the last game of the three-game set. The Plainsmen were looking to get out of the funk they had been in the last two games. Angel De la Cruz gets the offense started with a Monmouth home run to get the Plainsmen on the board.

In the third inning, the Plainsmen got things rolling off of AJ Lausten’s bat when he got a double that drove in two runs to make it a 3-0 game. The Plainsmen keep adding runs as Jaylen Ruffin gets himself on base with an RBI single and the Plainsemen end up scoring 4 runs in the third inning.

The Prospects did find their way back in the game with some timely hitting that ended up tying the game in the top of the ninth inning. With the Plainsmen unable to score in the bottom of the ninth, there was some free baseball to be played. In the tenth, Colin Lynam hit a big base hit that drove in 2 runs to give the Prospects a 9-7 lead. In the bottom of the tenth inning, the Plainsmen were able to come back and tie it up with still the bases loaded. With Angel De la Cruz up at bat, he got hit by a baseball and forced a run in and the Plainsmen walked off with a score of 10-9.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Troopers Arrest Driver After Wrong-Way Pursuit on I-80
Slower traffic leads to deadly crash on I-80, according to NSP
Torchlighter Jordy Bahl
2022 Cornhusker State Games Mystery Torchlighter revealed
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
Officers responded to Avenue I and West 27th Street in reference to a possible sighting of...
Scottsbluff Police Department captures escaped inmate

Latest News

Young fighter getting ready for the Royal Rumble
Inspiring others for a new gym
North Platte Nationals District A7 Tournament
North Platte Nationals Seniors win Game One of the District Tournament
Lucas Johnson getting 2 RBI's in the first inning to give the Plainsmen the lead
Plainsmen host Prospects
North Platte Nationals District A7 Tournament
North Platte Nationals District Tournament A7