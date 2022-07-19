Advertisement

Don’t fall for this jury duty scam

Be careful if someone calls you about missing jury duty.
Be careful if someone calls you about missing jury duty.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A scammer is trying to trick Buffalo County residents into thinking they’ve missed jury duty.

In a Facebook post, the Buffalo County Sheriff said the scammer pretends to be a sheriff’s deputy, then tells them there’s an arrest warrant for failing to appear for jury duty. And then the scammer tells the person they can avoid the arrest by paying a fine with gift cards or green dot cards.

The sheriff’s office said they never request fine payment with gift cards.

If you wonder if you really have missed jury duty call Buffalo County Court at 308-236-1228 or Buffalo County District Court: 308-236-1246.

Some of the tips include to avoid being scammed include:

  • Block unwanted calls and texts
  • Don’t give personal or financial information to a request you weren’t expecting
  • Resist the pressure to act immediate
  • Know how scammers tell you to pay, usually through a wire service or through gift cards
  • Stop and talk to someone you trust.

