RV Expo coming to Lincoln next month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Family Motor Coach Association will host the Golden Getaway International Convention and RV Expo at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 24 through Aug. 27.

“We’re looking forward to making our first visit to Nebraska for an FMCA International Convention and RV Expo,” said FMCA events director Doug Uhlenbrock. “All of the excitement that was squashed by the pandemic in 2020 is amping up again, and we are making plans to have a great time in Lincoln. We’ve been impressed during our planning meetings by all that the city and the Lancaster Event Center have to offer RV enthusiasts, and we can’t wait for this gathering.”

FMCA invites all RV owners to join the festivities along with those who may be curious about the event. During the FMCA convention, RV owners stay at the host facility in their RVs.

At the RV Expo, RV manufacturers and dealers will display the latest models and invite attendees to stop by for a tour. RV-related accessories, components services, and other products of interest to travelers will be available as well.

Various RV experts will conduct sessions during the event. Topics range from tire maintenance, technology and safe driving to RV trips to Alaska, New Zealand/Australia, and more.

A variety of daytime and evening entertainment will be offered, and attendees have numerous opportunities for socializing with others. These range from organized activities, such as morning coffee hour and an ice cream social, to impromptu meetups.

FMCA and title sponsor Blue Ox (based in Pender, Nebraska) will cohost “Welcome To Lincoln Night” for attendees, who will be invited to come downtown for a night of food and entertainment. The RV owners will be encouraged to check out the restaurants, shops, and other attractions in the Haymarket District, with discounts offered by many area businesses. At Lincoln Station Great Hall, entertainment and refreshments will be available for convention attendees throughout the night during the “Blue Ox Bash.”

Multiple options are available for those who wish to attend the FMCA convention. RV owners are invited to bring their vehicle and stay on-site to enjoy all the activities. The gate registration price for that is $245 and also grants RV owners who are new to FMCA a one-year FMCA membership. An additional fee is charged for electric.

For those who want to view only the RV Expo portion of the event, single-day admission is $10 per person or $25 for a family of three or more; children 12 and under are admitted free with an accompanying adult. Individuals with an active military ID are admitted free as well. The day pass for Wednesday, August 24, also will be good for Thursday, August 25. On Saturday, August 27, as a thank-you to the Lincoln community, FMCA will welcome area residents to attend the RV Expo at no charge.

Those who would like to take in the exhibits and also attend seminars and entertainment may purchase a Daily Passport, which is available for $50 per person per day.

RV Expo hours will be Wednesday, August 24, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 25 through 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours for purchasing Public Gate or Daily Passport tickets will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, through Saturday, Aug. 27.

Free public parking will be available by entering the fairgrounds via Gate 2 off Havelock Avenue; take a left into Lot H, the designated public parking lot. The ticket trailer will be across the bridge in Lot AZ.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.fmca.com/fmca-lincoln-2022-learn-more.

