Advertisement

North Platte Nationals shut out Kearney in the District Tournament

North Platte Nationals
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Nationals Seniors face Kearney in the A-7 District Tournament. Over the weekend the Seniors faced top-seeded Hastings and Grand Island. The Nationals defeated Hastings 2-0 and fell to Grand Island 10-6. In the fourth game of the A-7, District Tournament is where the Nationals met Kearney on the baseball diamond.

On the mound for the Nationals was Cooper Hill. Throughout seven innings pitched Hill would only give up two hits. Leading the offense for the Nationals was Carter Kelley. The shortstop had four visits to the plate and had 2 hits, 3 RBIs, and scored 2 runs. Other offensive leaders were Left Fielder Cole Wright and Right Fielder Andrew Brosius each had two hits.

The Nationals would shut out Kearney by a score of 8-0.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway into electrocution of Wilcox man
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Troopers Arrest Driver After Wrong-Way Pursuit on I-80
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
Officers responded to Avenue I and West 27th Street in reference to a possible sighting of...
Scottsbluff Police Department captures escaped inmate

Latest News

North Platte Plainsmen vs. Canyon County Spuds Game One
Plainsmen defeat the Canyon County Spuds in game one of the three game series
North Platte Plainsmen vs. Canyon County Spuds Game One Highlights
North Platte Plainsmen vs. Canyon County Spuds Game One Highlights
North Platte Nationals vs. Kearney District Tournament
North Platte Nationals vs. Kearney District Tournament
Brice Matthews has been added to the Great Plains Division roster for the Northwoods League...
Matthews added to Northwoods League All-Star Game