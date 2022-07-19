North Platte Nationals shut out Kearney in the District Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Nationals Seniors face Kearney in the A-7 District Tournament. Over the weekend the Seniors faced top-seeded Hastings and Grand Island. The Nationals defeated Hastings 2-0 and fell to Grand Island 10-6. In the fourth game of the A-7, District Tournament is where the Nationals met Kearney on the baseball diamond.

On the mound for the Nationals was Cooper Hill. Throughout seven innings pitched Hill would only give up two hits. Leading the offense for the Nationals was Carter Kelley. The shortstop had four visits to the plate and had 2 hits, 3 RBIs, and scored 2 runs. Other offensive leaders were Left Fielder Cole Wright and Right Fielder Andrew Brosius each had two hits.

The Nationals would shut out Kearney by a score of 8-0.

