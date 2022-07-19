Plainsmen defeat the Canyon County Spuds in game one of the three game series

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen still sit in first place in the Nebraskaland Division of the Independence League after losing the series, three games to one, against the Nebraska Prospects. the Plainsmen maintain a winning record at 26-15 for the season. On the heels of dropping the series to the Prospects, the Plainsmen get ready to host the Canyon County Spuds for a three-game series at Bill Wood Field.

Through the first five innings, the game would remain scoreless, until the Spuds would move a run across in the top of the fifth. North Platte Native, Bryce Butterfield, would get himself out of a jam with bases loaded, and only allow that one run to cross home plate for the spuds in the fifth inning.

However, the Plainsmen would battle back in the bottom of the eighth. Conor Higgs hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth, followed by an RBI double from Angel De La Cruz would give the Plainsmen the 2-1 lead.

North Platte moves to 27-15 overall for the season and is still in first place in the Nebraskaland Division. The Plainsmen will host the Spuds for game two of the three-game series Tuesday, July 9th at 6:35.

