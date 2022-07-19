Red Flag Warnings in effect Tuesday with dry and breezy conditions

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a sweltering and slightly humid day Monday, conditions will be on the drier note Tuesday with fire concerns throughout the area.

A weak cold front will be sweeping through the viewing area Monday and this will increase the winds around 5 to 15 mph to near 20 mph in some spots with dry air in the atmosphere. Even though this will bring high temperatures down slightly into the mid 90s to low 100s, this will pose the risks for some fire concerns. A Red Flag Warning has been issued in the result of these conditions and they go into effect for the majority of Monday. People are urged not to burn anything outdoors, dispose of flammable objects properly and in the event of a fire, call 9-1-1 immediately. Overnight lows across our neck of the woods will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s with clear to mainly clear conditions.

Fire concerns are on the increase Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

On Wednesday through Friday, our temperatures will be on the increase due to our high pressure that will be building into the region overnight Tuesday, will be moving towards the south and east and this will allow for the highs to soar back above the centruy mark territory. Dry conditions will continue as a result of this area of high pressure.

High presusre building back into the area overnight Tuesday into Friday (Andre Brooks)

As we enter the weekend, the pattern will change as a stronger cold frront will be moving into the viewing area and this will increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms and highs will be starting to drop to near climatological average.

