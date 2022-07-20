4-H’s Static & Food Entry

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Kids in the 4-H program put on a baking exhibition that should be featured on the Food Network. Kids baked things such as cakes, cookies, and even designed cookie jars. They will be judged on presentation, creativity, and, of course, on how the food tastes.

The 4-H originated in the early 1900′s and it started off exclusively with livestock. As the program evolved, they started to implement cooking and baking while incorporating creativity to their program as well. Each year they have cooking workshops and cookie/cake decorating workshops so that they can be prepared for events such as the Lincoln County Fair.

One of the contestants, Hadley Etherton, talked about the workshop and said " it prepared me for this year to know what to do and what not to do.” They have all the skills to put on a good show and to make the bake sale a big success. There is a Decorated Cake Auction on Saturday at 12 p.m. at the Caboose, where you will be able to bid for your favorite cake that you see. All the proceeds will go to the 4-H program to help continue to shape these young lives in hopes of contributing to society in a positive way.

