Advertisement

East Rolling Hills Road Fire, departments save homes

East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Just down Hall School Road and to the northeast on East Rolling Hills Road, a fire seems to have originated near a tree, marked as a memorial. Battalion Chief of the North Platte Fire Department said the call came into the department at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)

Maxwell, Stapleton, Hershey, and Sutherland fire departments assisted the North Platte firefighters and help get it under control. Chief Trimble estimates75 to 100 acres burned.

East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022(Melanie Standiford)

“We had a fire right near that first house,” said Chief Trimble. He explained the department goes to homes first to protect them and provide any immediate assistance to anybody in the vicinity. During this fire, the flames did get close, but the house was not damaged, and no one was injured.

https://fb.watch/endliYccAB/

The fire was out and the mopping up began around 8:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway into electrocution of Wilcox man
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Wednesday, July 20 will be Lt. Thompson's last day working for the department.
NPPD officer retires after 44 years
Gerald Gentleman in Sutherland
Gerald Gentleman, providing reliable energy for over 40 years

Latest News

Discussing to either pass or deny the new garbage rule
North Platte City Council approves new garbage rule
Nebraska congressmen vote on same-sex marriage protection
Foods being put on display for the bake sale
4-H’s Static & Food Entry
KNOP Weather Outlook 7-19-2022
The heat will not let up; mainly dry until weekend