East Rolling Hills Road Fire, departments save homes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Just down Hall School Road and to the northeast on East Rolling Hills Road, a fire seems to have originated near a tree, marked as a memorial. Battalion Chief of the North Platte Fire Department said the call came into the department at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

“We arrived to find a moderately fast-moving fire in the grasslands here. It appears to be an unintentional start. There’s a little memorial for a deceased person in the area of origin that we’ve investigated and can’t really determine anything specific. At this one time, obviously, if somebody has any information and they can give us some information, it would be great.”

East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022 (Melanie Standiford)

“We had a fire right near that first house,” said Chief Trimble. He explained the department goes to homes first to protect them and provide any immediate assistance to anybody in the vicinity. During this fire, the flames did get close, but the house was not damaged, and no one was injured.

The fire was out and the mopping up began around 8:15 p.m.

