East Rolling Hills Road Fire, departments save homes

Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Just down Hall School Road and to the northeast on East Rolling Hills Road, a fire seems to have originated near a tree, marked as a memorial. Battalion Chief of the North Platte Fire Department said the call came into the department at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Maxwell, Stapleton, Hershey, and Sutherland fire departments assisted the North Platte firefighters and help get it under control. Chief Trimble estimates75 to 100 acres burned.
“We had a fire right near that first house,” said Chief Trimble. He explained the department goes to homes first to protect them and provide any immediate assistance to anybody in the vicinity. During this fire, the flames did get close, but the house was not damaged, and no one was injured.