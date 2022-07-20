HAPPENING NOW: Large law enforcement presence at Branched Oak Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of an incident at Branched Oak Lake.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the marina in the northeast part of the lake. A 10/11 reporter at the scene witnessed a multiple deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, moving about the marina area, as well as the eastern side of the lake.

NSP also had two entrances to Branched Oak blocked off: the southeast entrance at W Raymond Road and Crounse Road and the entrance to areas 10 and 11, near NW 98th & W Davey Road.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Raymond Volunteer Fire & Rescue, and StarCare also responded to the scene, but have since left the area.

Further information about what type of incident this is has not yet been released.

