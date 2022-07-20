Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW: Large law enforcement presence at Branched Oak Lake

Heavy law enforcement presence at Branched Oak Marina, Wednesday just after midnight.
Heavy law enforcement presence at Branched Oak Marina, Wednesday just after midnight.(Ryan Swanigan)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of an incident at Branched Oak Lake.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the marina in the northeast part of the lake. A 10/11 reporter at the scene witnessed a multiple deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, moving about the marina area, as well as the eastern side of the lake.

NSP also had two entrances to Branched Oak blocked off: the southeast entrance at W Raymond Road and Crounse Road and the entrance to areas 10 and 11, near NW 98th & W Davey Road.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Raymond Volunteer Fire & Rescue, and StarCare also responded to the scene, but have since left the area.

Further information about what type of incident this is has not yet been released.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway into electrocution of Wilcox man
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Wednesday, July 20 will be Lt. Thompson's last day working for the department.
NPPD officer retires after 44 years
Gerald Gentleman in Sutherland
Gerald Gentleman, providing reliable energy for over 40 years

Latest News

East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, departments save homes
Discussing to either pass or deny the new garbage rule
North Platte City Council approves new garbage rule
Nebraska congressmen vote on same-sex marriage protection
Foods being put on display for the bake sale
4-H’s Static & Food Entry