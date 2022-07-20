Advertisement

Lincoln County 4-H Council gift basket silent online auction Friday through Sat

A recurring recording of News 2 Today from 5-7 a.m. Monday - Friday.
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - 4-H teaches a lot of skills to kids aged eight to 19, but that process takes money for all the fabulous activities. The Lincoln County 4-H Council Gift Basket Silent Online Auction is a fundraiser set to help with some of the expenses. Proceeds go to the 4-H Council.

The online auction is open from Friday, July 22, at 10 a.m. through Saturday at 10 pm. Go to auctions.com/lincolncounty4-H to bid. Baskets up for auction are donated by 4-H members and clubs.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, departments save homes
Discussing to either pass or deny the new garbage rule
North Platte City Council approves new garbage rule
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported on Tuesday the first presumed case of...
First presumed case of monkeypox reported in Lancaster County

Latest News

Sioux City woman killed in I-80 rollover near Overton
Silent Auction
News 2 Today - Online auction to support Lincoln County 4-H Council
East Rolling Hills Road Fire
News 2 Today -East Rolling Hills Road Fire
KNOP Weather Outlook 7-19-2022
Staying hot through weekend, then more storm chances