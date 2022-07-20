Lincoln County 4-H Council gift basket silent online auction Friday through Sat

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - 4-H teaches a lot of skills to kids aged eight to 19, but that process takes money for all the fabulous activities. The Lincoln County 4-H Council Gift Basket Silent Online Auction is a fundraiser set to help with some of the expenses. Proceeds go to the 4-H Council.

The online auction is open from Friday, July 22, at 10 a.m. through Saturday at 10 pm. Go to auctions.com/lincolncounty4-H to bid. Baskets up for auction are donated by 4-H members and clubs.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.