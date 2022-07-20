LSO investigating homicide at Branched Oak Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Authorities were dispatched to the area around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the area of marina on the northeast part of the lake.
A 10/11 reporter at the scene witnessed a multiple deputies, and troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, moving about the marina area, as well as the eastern side of the lake.
Lincoln Police told 10/11 NOW officers assisted LSO with the incident.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Raymond Volunteer Fire & Rescue, and StarCare also responded to the scene.
Additional details will be released during a press conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.
