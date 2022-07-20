Advertisement

LSO investigating homicide at Branched Oak Lake

Heavy law enforcement presence at Branched Oak Marina, Wednesday just after midnight.
Heavy law enforcement presence at Branched Oak Marina, Wednesday just after midnight.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.

Authorities were dispatched to the area around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the area of marina on the northeast part of the lake.

A 10/11 reporter at the scene witnessed a multiple deputies, and troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, moving about the marina area, as well as the eastern side of the lake.

Lincoln Police told 10/11 NOW officers assisted LSO with the incident.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Raymond Volunteer Fire & Rescue, and StarCare also responded to the scene.

Additional details will be released during a press conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

