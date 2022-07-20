Advertisement

Man charged after smashing 18 cars at dealership with ax, police say

Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.
Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) – A man was charged after police say he took an ax to 18 cars at a dealership in South Dakota, causing six figures in property damage.

Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.

Sioux Falls police received multiple calls around 9 p.m. Tuesday concerning a man who was using an ax to smash the windows of vehicles for sale at the dealership.

When officers arrived, they located Blackbonnet at the dealership and said he still had the ax with him. Officers took Blackbonnet into custody.

Officials estimate the damage to be at least $100,000.

Police did not release a motive or further details.

Copyright 2022 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, July 19, 2022
East Rolling Hills Road Fire, departments save homes
Discussing to either pass or deny the new garbage rule
North Platte City Council approves new garbage rule
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported on Tuesday the first presumed case of...
First presumed case of monkeypox reported in Lancaster County

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 7-19-2022
Staying hot through weekend, then more storm chances
Iowa woman killed in I-80 rollover near Overton
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Teachers weep recalling students killed in Parkland shooting
The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present.
Appeals court allows Georgia abortion law to take effect
Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, is standing trial for...
Bannon’s team raises question about House subpoena deadline